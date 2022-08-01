Abu Jinapor inspects development projects in Damongo constituency

Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Abu Jinapor has inspected development projects being executed in the constituency to accelerate socio-economic prosperity.

At Damongo, the legislature inspected projects such as the construction of a community centre and an ultra-modern Regional Coordinating Council office complex for the Savannah Region.

Others were the construction of regional offices for the Ghana Education Service and National Health Insurance Scheme, High Court building, office complex for Youth Employment Agency and bungalows for security services which are almost complete and awaiting staffing.

The Damongo lawmaker and his team later proceeded to Nabori, a farming community along the Damongo-Laribanga stretch where he inspected the ongoing construction of a three-classroom unit block and a staff common room.

Addressing journalists, he said the visit was to keep himself abreast with the pace of developmental projects in the constituency being executed by his office and the central government to help better the lives of the citizenry.

According to him, the NPP led government remains committed to giving the Savannah Region its fair share of the national cake and therefore urged his constituents to rally their support behind him and the president.

Giving his impression about the projects, the MP said he was satisfied with the progress of work done so far and expressed optimism that the constituency will continue to receive attention with respect to development.