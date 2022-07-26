ModernGhana logo
Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV of Ziavi urge Ghanaians to take Covid-19 vaccines to save lives

Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, Dufia of Ziavi who doubled as the president of the Ziavi traditional area in the Volta region has advised the people of the region to take Covid-19 vaccination to stay alive.

He said, it is necessary for each and every household in the country to encourage each other to go for the vaccine to curb the spreading of the virus.

He said, "l have taken all my vaccines against the Covid virus and nothing has happened to me".

He mentioned that the misconception about the vaccine must be ignored since there is no proof of any negative effect on the human system.

"I heard a lot of serial callers on radio calling on President Nana Addo to take the vaccines first before they can take theirs. The president took his shots but still some people are not convinced," he said.

He advised the public not to politicise since covid-19 knows no political affiliation.

"If you think you can politicize the vaccination by not taking it, you will die and you may not vote the next election year," he stated.

Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV said this during media engagement and stakeholders sensitization meeting on covid-19 vaccine hesitancy with the parliamentary select committee on health held at hotel Stevens, Ho on Friday July 22, 2022.

Mr Alexander Gabi Hotordze, a Member of Parliament for Central Tongu constituency and Mr Charles Agbeve Member of Parliament for Agortime Ziope constituency both members of the parliamentary select committee on health urged the public to accept the vaccine.

They said it has become necessary for them to engage the public and the media to address the issue of people refusing to go for the jab in the region rated with the lowest vaccinated population.

According to them, regional statistics in the country show that Oti and Volta regions were at the bottom of the chart of vaccinated population.

"We both have our covid vaccines and we have the cards that even helped us to travel outside Ghana since it is one of the criteria for travelling outside the country", they added.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
