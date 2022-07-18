ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP elections showed that when electorates are educated elections become peaceful – UG Political Scientist

Social News NPP elections showed that when electorates are educated elections become peaceful – UG Political Scientist
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has said the NPP National Delegates Conference was without the usual violent scenes.

He noted that the entire process was peaceful and successful and should be an example for other political parties to emulate.

According to him, if electorates and those who manage electoral processes are educated, there will be peace in elections.

Speaking to Accra based Joy News on July 18; he noted that, democracy has no room for violence and it was unnecessary to always dwell in violence to hold elections.

He added that the NPP National Delegates Conference proved that its members were really set out to elect leaders to change the current situation the country faces.

“For me, the election went very well. It sends a signal that if we are able to educate electorates; the movers and shakers of democracy and even those who manage electoral processes and electoral systems we are going to have such a modicum of peace in our elections.

“That message is what we have to drum into the ears of everyone that democracy is a contest, but it’s not a violent contest. There’s no point building this state and then at the same time you want to destroy it only to build it. That is incongruous, nobody believes in that type of theory,” he expressed.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium

Amidst bribery allegations and injunctions, new officials have been elected to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
KNUST Senior Staff to remain on strike despite 15% COLA agreement
18.07.2022 | Social News
Nkoranza: Mother of five deliver quadruplets, calls for urgent support to clear Ghc7,000 medical bills
18.07.2022 | Social News
Terrorism: We've done the right things so far but Ghanaians must also help — Deputy Defence Minister
18.07.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line