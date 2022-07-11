KoKMA to establish sister-city relationship with Turkish cities

KoKMA MCE, Nii Adjei Tawiah , left exchanging pleasantries with the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana ,H.E Ozlem Egun

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Korle Klottey honourable Nii Adjei Tawiah has called on the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Özlem Ergün Ulueren.

The courtesy call was to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations between the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) and commercial cities in Turkey which falls within the framework for decentralised development cooperation and North-South cooperation.

The two political heads amongst other things exchanged views on establishing a sister-city relationship between Korle Klottey and commercial cities in Turkey, capacity building programmes, urban planning, Circular Economy management, tourism promotion especially along the coast of Osu, Green Economy practice, Market re-development and Climate change among others.

According to honourable Nii Adjei Tawiah, his outfit operates mainly within the central business district of Ghana therefore the need to forge relationship with cities in Turkey to share best practices to bring development and progress is a step in the right direction.

Honourable Nii Adjei Tawiah cited opportunities in areas of arts and culture as well as hospitality industry as KoKMA has all the major governmental institutions and international or multinational organizations which make the municipality a unique one, for promoting development in the city of Accra.

Her Excellency, Özlem Ergün Ulueren, on her part expressed interest in partnering Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly since it operates within the commercial enclave of Ghana.

She also advised KoKMA to submit proposal in all areas that are beneficial as a municipality for onward connecting to rightful institutions in Turkey.

She commended the MCE and his entourage for the visit and hoped that Turkey and Korle Klottey Municipality will develop strong beneficial relationship.

KoKMA Chief Executive was accompanied by the Municipal finance officer Rev. Dr. Ellis Commey, Municipal Budget Officer, Ernest Tagoe, Deputy Director , Amadu Iddrisu and Public Relations Officer , Nii Ofori-Quaye.