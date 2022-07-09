Use Eid-ul-Adha period to reach out to needy - Hajia Safia Mohammed

Hajia Safia Mohammed, Savannah Regional Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party has urged Muslims to use the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations to reach out to the needy, and host inter-faith activities for peaceful coexistence.

She said "As Muslims, let us use this period to reach out to the less privileged and endeavour to host inter-faith activities that promote religious tolerance and build understanding among religious communities to ensure a peaceful coexistence in our communities."

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Hajia Safia Mohammed to mark this year's Eid-ul-Adha festivities.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is symbolic of the lessons of sacrifice, devotion, and willingness as told by the story of Prophet Ibrahim.

The statement said "Muslims across Ghana and Savannah Region in particular have always embodied these values. As we celebrate the feast of sacrifice today, let us endeavor to reflect on our deeds and the invaluable contributions of Muslims towards the development of our societies."

It said, "we need to recommit ourselves to building a better country where everyone can feel welcome, safe and respected.

"We should also continue to support the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to succeed and chart the path that will bring peace, prosperity and sustainable development to every individual in the country."