Adwoa Safo snubs zoom meeting with Privileges Committee again

The Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo failed for the second time to appear before the Privileges Committee on a Zoom link that was provided to her to join proceedings.

The committee also failed to take a firm decision on her conduct and that of the other two MPs who honoured the summons to appear before the committee.

It is unclear what will be the fate of Adwoa Safo after the latest action not to appear before the committee after being offered the chance on a number of occasions.

The MP for Akwatia and Member of the Privileges Committee, Henry Boakye-Yiadom said the committee could not take a decision without hearing from the Dome Kwabenya MP.

“Since she did not appear before us, it will be very difficult for the committee to take a decision on her,” he said to Citi News.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, appeared before the committee.

The Privileges Committee has been tasked by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to engage Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey over complaints of chronic absenteeism brought against them.

The three are expected to give justifiable reasons for their absenteeism, failure of which actions will be taken to remove them from Parliament.

Adwoa Safo has been the subject of criticism because of her absence from Parliament and governance.

