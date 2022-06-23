National Cathedral: There will be judgement day for David Adjaye; he'll have to refund money in his possession – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned that Sir. David Adjaye should prepare to refund money he collected for works on the National Cathedral.

Sir. David Adjaye, the consultant for the controversial National Cathedral Project according to the NDC MP has been paid millions of cedis without recourse to due process.

Speaking to Starr News, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the procurement processes surrounding the National Cathedral project as fraudulent and very ridiculous.

According to him, when the NDC wins the 2024 general elections to wrestle power from the ruling NPP government, it will compel Sir. David Adjaye to refund all the money received.

“He himself should know there will be judgement day and all that money in his possession, a time will come that he will have to refund that money. Because the procurement processes are all fraud, I mean very ridiculous interpretation and abuse of the procurement processes,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

The North Tongu MP continued, “I believe that the National Democratic Congress will be winning the 2024 election and we will want to hear clearly from the Ghanaian people what we should be thinking on what we should use the site for.

“Already there has been a lot of destruction, a lot of damage, a lot of demolition and so much money has gone into all kinds of pockets. It appears that a little has gone into the project. The question, therefore, is what do we do?”

In the last few months, Samuel Okudzeto has been on a crusade to kick against the construction of the National Cathedral project.

Among other things, he has alleged that government has spent GHS200 million on the project already although President Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians it will not be funded by the state.