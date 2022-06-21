Jomoro: New Kabenlasuazo to get telecommunications network

21.06.2022 LISTEN

The good people of New Kabenlasuazo near Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region are being connected to telecommunication network by the government of Ghana led by H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This project is being spearheaded by Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

This is in fulfilment of the massive digitalization drive being rolled out by this administration to ensure every part of this country is connected to the internet.

This project will cover five (5) radius of the catchment areas and connect them to three (3) different Networks namely; MTN, Vodafone and AirteTigo.

This is aimed at providing each individual the opportunity to benefit from the network connectivity services which currently operate in the country.

This is one of the handiwork of the hardworking Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Hon. Louisa Iris Arde.

In a brief engagement with the media, the Jomoro MCE Louisa Iris Arde commended the GIFEC under the Ministry of Communications for responding to her request in short time to provide a communications network to her people who have been crippling tall trees and hills to make and receive calls.

She disclosed that she has been in constant discussions with GIFEC since her assumption into office to ensure every part of the Municipality is connected with quality communications network.

She promised to liaise with GIFEC to connect other communities to enjoy stable and quality communications services.

She, therefore, used the opportunity to urge the residents to support the workers to finish the project as soon as possible.

"The government of Nana Akufo-Addo has an ambitious plan to digitize our economy and this can only be possible if areas which are not connected to internet are linked to the system so that nobody is left out in this drive, hence, this project", she concluded.