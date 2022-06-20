Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road re-opened to traffic after Jukwa bridge collapsed

The Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road in the Central region which was closed following the collapse of the bridge has been reopened to traffic on Monday June 20.

On Sunday June 19, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, announced that the Cape Coast – Twifo Praso Road was inaccessible.

The recent downpour in parts of the region resulted in a bridge washout that led to a cut-off at Jukwa.

The Ghana Highway Authority said it took all necessary steps to ensure that the road was reinstated as soon as practicable.

Motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso were advised to use the Cape Coast – Yamoransa(N1)Assin Fosu,Twifo Praso(N8) Road.

---3news.com