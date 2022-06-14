Akufo-Addo deceived clergy to buy into his dishonest National Cathedral enterprise – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has claimed that President Akufo-Addo deceived the clergy to believe in his National Cathedral project.

According to him, this has become clear following revelations that the government is committing huge sums of money into the project although the President had assured that it will not be built with taxpayer money.

Speaking to Kasapa FM in an interview, Johnson Asiedu Nketia insisted that he is now worried for the renowned men of God who got close to the project after they were dishonestly led by President Akufo-Addo to believe in the project.

“He didn’t tell them that he’ll use state funds to build the National Cathedral. Most Men of God including ArchBishop Duncan Williams, and Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, have all said that the project is not being built by the State and that is the impression all of them have created in the public domain.

“My worry is that these are men with huge reputations and have lived their lives unblemished just for you to deceive them into this dishonest enterprise,” Johnson Asiedu Nketiah shared.

The National Cathedral is a project borne out of a personal pledge made by President Akufo-Addo before winning the 2016 general elections.

The only contribution government was expected to make was termed seed money and the provision of land.

However, communications between the Presidency and the Ministry of Finance uncovered by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have revealed that some GHS200 million has been spent already by the government on the project.