Gov’t never supported the building of the National Mosque – COMOG blasts National Cathedral CEO

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations in Ghana (COMOG) has debunked claims made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Cathedral about government helping the Muslims in building the National Mosque.

The group said the claim is only aimed at justifying the GHc25million state money that has been injected into the building of which they described as the "controversial national cathedral."

This is contained in a press release signed by the President of COMOG, Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel Rahman, issued on Monday, June 13, 2022.

He said the national mosque, which is located at Kanda in Accra, was not sponsored by the government, and throughout the project, Ghana government did not contribute a penny.

While calling for an apology and retraction from Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, COMOG has urged the public to treat his claims with the contempt it deserves.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Chief Executive Officer for the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project asserted that the state contributed to the building of the National Mosque.

Kindly read the release below: