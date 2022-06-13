The Akufo-Addo Cathedral grand deception continues unabashedly; let’s fear God - Ablakwa

13.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has in a latest revelation bemoaned how President Akufo-Addo’s government is riding on the back of deception to continue the national cathedral project without shame and embarrassment in the midst of hardships.

In a post on his Facebook page, the MP said it is baffling how the government continues to project Dr. Mensah Otabil as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Cathedral project when he has walked away.

He said that the government is well aware that, the renowned man of God has walked away from the cathedral project for more than a year but yet his name and picture are present on the Cathedral website.

He added that the private board of trustees has their Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah being paid by the taxpayer as a full-time public official under Article 71 although the entity is private.

See his full statement here

The Akufo-Addo Cathedral grand deception continues unabashedly:

Government is well aware the revered Pastor Mensa Otabil walked away from this cathedral project more than a year ago, and yet government continues to publish on its cathedral website (https://www.nationalcathedralghana.org/leadership) that Pastor Otabil is a member of the Board of Trustees.

Then the Executive Director of what has been presented as a private board of trustees, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah is being paid by the taxpayer as a full-time public official under Article 71 conditions at the Office of the President according to page 15 of the 2021 Annual Report to Parliament on Presidential Office Staff.

Let us fear God.