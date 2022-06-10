'Removal of 'obnoxious' LGBTQ+ billboard was swift; we salute' — Sam George

10.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and the lead sponsor of the anti-gay bill, Mr. Sam Nartey George has commended the city authorities for pulling down an LGBTQ+ billboard on the N1 Tema motorway.

He said his request was swift less than the 24hours ultimatum he gave the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akufo Dampare.

According to him, he salutes the city authorities for the quick manner they responded to their call.

“Information reaching me is that the obnoxious LGBTQI+ billboard has been removed this evening after our press engagement today. We salute the authorities for their swift response. We are a country of laws and would fight till the end to protect our cultural sovereignty,” he wrote.

At the press conference earlier on Thursday, Mr. Sam George and other colleagues who formed the Anti-LGBTQ+ group expressed their displeasure over the mounting of the gay billboard.

They (Anti-LGBTQ+ MPs) emphatically stated that the activities of homosexuals are ones that the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana frowns on in section 104 of the Criminal Offenses Act and therefore must not be tolerated.

“We are by this calling on the IGP to immediately within the next 24 hours carry out the necessary security operations to ensure that this billboard which is an affront to the 1992 constitution is taken down in conjunction with the MCE for the area. Failure to take action, as citizens we will take action as enjoined in our constitution to defend the constitution," they said.