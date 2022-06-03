GHC44 million paid as compensation to affected Bird Flu farmers

Mr. Joseph Kofi Abu, Greater Accra Regional Veterinary Officer has revealed that the government through Ministry of Finance released GHC44 million as compensation to affected Bird Flu farmers across the country.

Mr. Abu revealed that farmers who were affected during the outbreak from 2015 to December 31st, 2020 have received their compensation package from the government.

Mr Abu stated during a tour various poultry farms affected by Bird Flu by representatives from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Greater Accra Veterinary Service Unit, and its development institutions have toured some affected poultry farm within the Tema and Kpone Katamanso municipalities.

The visit was to access the situation at the various poultry farms after the Bird Flu outbreak early this year, which was monitored by the Communication For Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Saki, near Kpone.

The Greater Accra Regional Veterinary Officer noted that the Bird flu was still hovering in the system saying that farmers should take precautionary measures to curb any upsurge in the outbreak.

Mr. Abu hinted that government would soon pay the next phase of the compensation package to the recently affected poultry farmers.

About 102 poultry farms were hit by the bird flu outbreak early this year.

Dr. Anthony Akunzule Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) said soliciting firsthand information from the farmers would help to unravel the real course of the outbreak and how to strategically deal with the situation.

He pointed out that poultry farmers needed to adhere to strict security measures to ensure poultry birds were protected from the fatal disease at their farms saying that the bird flu outbreak needed to be managed very well before it causes mortalities.

According to him efforts would be made as a matter of urgency to meet with the affected farmers to sensitize them to ensure good farm practices were observed at all times.