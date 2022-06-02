GBA to provide legal aid to flogged victims of leaked sex tape 

02.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) says it has taken over the incident involving the flogging of two persons alleged to have had a sexual encounter, recorded and leaked the video on social media.

The Association's Women and Minors Rights Committee has been tasked to “closely monitor and offer the necessary and required legal assistance to the unfortunate victims of the lawless and barbaric act”.

The two were reportedly arrested by some young men in the town and were given 20 lashes each.

Reports indicate that the two were sent to the Palace, but the Wa Naa was absent, compelling the young men to take matters into their own hands and deliver punishment.

The GBA condemned the action describing it as “humiliating, dehumanizing, demeaning and degrading and amounts to the violation of their fundament human rights, and on attack on their persons.”

“The GBA is therefore calling on the relevant security agencies to arrest all persons involved in the physical abuse of the two young persons, investigate the incident and ensure that the perpetrates are prosecuted in accordance with law”, the group said.

The incident has drawn the ire of Ghanaians, who have called for sanctions against those involved.

The Upper West Regional Police Command has so far arrested three persons in connection with the crime.

The three suspects include the person who brought the victims to the palace and two sub-chiefs.

—citinewsroom