Catholic Relief Services supports Yumba Special School

Catholic Relief Services (CRS), an international non-governmental organisation, has presented food and other items to the Yumba Special School in Tamale to support efforts in providing care for children at the facility.

They included bags of beans, rice, boxes of key soap, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, milk, milo, sugar, note books, turpentine, louvre blades and gallons of paints.

Staff of CRS also fixed some louvre blades, changed window nets as well as painted the school’s buildings to give them a face-lift.

The CRS’ support to the Yumba Special School formed part of its Community Day, an annual event celebrated by CRS staff worldwide, where they reach out in service to the communities where CRS offices are located to interact with people in the communities, build on existing relationships and as well as begin new ones.

Mr Michael Gyimah, Head of Operations at CRS, who handed over the items to the authorities of the Yumba Special School in Tamale, expressed appreciation to the staff of the school for the work being done at the facility.

Mr Gyimah said “In Ghana, when you have people, who are challenged in anyway, most people will just push them to the corner. But the fact that we have a facility and we have some dedicated staff, who are taking care of them, we want to appreciate them.”

He was hopeful that staff at the facility would be patient “To be able to discover whatever potentials these children have, and help them to become whatever they were born to be.”

Mr Tutu Brempong, Headmaster, Yumba Special School expressed gratitude to CRS for its continued support for the school saying “They have been with us during our food crisis.”

Mr Brempong said the school ran a feeding programme where it provided breakfast and lunch for the children adding the donated food items would go a long way to support its feeding programme.

He said the school, which currently had 102 children, would soon become a boarding facility appealing to other organisations to support it to continue to take good care of the children.