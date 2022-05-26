Nanumba South: Over 40 communities not connected to national grid

Over 40 communities in the Nanumba South District of the Northern region don't have access to electricity.
The residents of those communities sleep in the dark, cannot charge their mobile phones, use fans and airconditions, watch television, fridges and other appliances that make life comfortable.
It is common seeing the residents exposing themselves to mosquitoes in the open for fresh air as rooms are hot to sleep in!
The schools in those communities are not left out as they don't have access to use computers for ICT lessons as done by their counterparts in towns meanwhile they write the same papers in both internal and external exams.
The residents however resort to the use of solar lamps and have to always give out their phones in towns to charge at a fee.
Some of those communities are nearer to electricity and therefore just need an extension or dropping but that is not done.
The following are the lists of some of those communities:
NAMES OF COMMUNITIES IN WULENSI CONSTITUENCY WITHOUT ELECTRICITY
1.Egambo
2.Kanjokora
3.Tanamdo
4.Tinawando
5.Moala
6.Boadi
7.Benduli
8.Lahator
9.Zanyoe
10.Njonaando
11.Nlendo
12.Likanboln
13.Chaji
14.Kpalin
15.Jimoni
16.Kipiik
17.Bandajua
18.Dalanyili
19.Ndabilini
20.Sakpe
21.Benayili
22.TIkpakparni
23.Namani
24.Bandiyili
25.Nebong
26.Kpatigna
27.N-naaldo
28.Tinageria
29.Nyobido
30.Kumani
31.Moanyindo
32.Kpilsini
33.Mogyado
34.Tikayido
35.Ponayili
36.Yandodo
37.Kwayaja
38.Agboleto
39.Kucha gungunpu
40.Kolamado
41.Chando
42.Kpanso No.1 & 2