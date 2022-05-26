Nanumba South: Over 40 communities not connected to national grid

26.05.2022 LISTEN

Over 40 communities in the Nanumba South District of the Northern region don't have access to electricity.

The residents of those communities sleep in the dark, cannot charge their mobile phones, use fans and airconditions, watch television, fridges and other appliances that make life comfortable.

It is common seeing the residents exposing themselves to mosquitoes in the open for fresh air as rooms are hot to sleep in!

The schools in those communities are not left out as they don't have access to use computers for ICT lessons as done by their counterparts in towns meanwhile they write the same papers in both internal and external exams.

The residents however resort to the use of solar lamps and have to always give out their phones in towns to charge at a fee.

Some of those communities are nearer to electricity and therefore just need an extension or dropping but that is not done.

The following are the lists of some of those communities:

NAMES OF COMMUNITIES IN WULENSI CONSTITUENCY WITHOUT ELECTRICITY

1.Egambo

2.Kanjokora

3.Tanamdo

4.Tinawando

5.Moala

6.Boadi

7.Benduli

8.Lahator

9.Zanyoe

10.Njonaando

11.Nlendo

12.Likanboln

13.Chaji

14.Kpalin

15.Jimoni

16.Kipiik

17.Bandajua

18.Dalanyili

19.Ndabilini

20.Sakpe

21.Benayili

22.TIkpakparni

23.Namani

24.Bandiyili

25.Nebong

26.Kpatigna

27.N-naaldo

28.Tinageria

29.Nyobido

30.Kumani

31.Moanyindo

32.Kpilsini

33.Mogyado

34.Tikayido

35.Ponayili

36.Yandodo

37.Kwayaja

38.Agboleto

39.Kucha gungunpu

40.Kolamado

41.Chando

42.Kpanso No.1 & 2