Organization tiles premises of Madina Demonstration Basic and Special Unit to support Inclusive education

25.05.2022

The West African Hardware and Decor Limited, Adenta, has tiled a part of the premises of the Madina Demonstration Basic and Special Unit.

The organizations offered to tile the three-classroom block, linked to the Special unit with Spanish tiles in addition to tiling the corridors and the porch of the specified block.

This was in response to an appeal by the headmistress of the school, Mrs Selina Twum-Ampofo.

The Headmistress told the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy organization that supports children with special educational needs, that the school has some of their classroom floors damaged as well as the veranda which causes a lot of dust and hampers effective teaching and learning.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo said, even though we are a government school, we want to do our best to make this school, the Madina Demonstration Basic and Special Unit, a model inclusive education facility and we are doing our best to achieve that.

She said the school has 530 learners which include children with special educational needs and called on philanthropists to support her vision to make the school a model government inclusive educational facility.

Mr Victor Owusu, Director of the West African Hardware and Decor Limited said the gesture is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to support children with special educational needs.