ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nkoranza: One killed in protest for justice for slain Albert Donkor

Social News Nkoranza: One killed in protest for justice for slain Albert Donkor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

One person had been killed in the clash between the angry youth of Nkoranza and the police on Tuesday, May 17.

The youth were seeking justice for one of their colleagues, Albert Donkor, who was shot and killed by the police on suspicion of armed robbery.

The angry youth, in their attempt to seek justice for Mr Donkor, blocked roads, burnt car tyres and later attacked the municipal police headquarters and ravaged police vehicles and property amid warning shots from the law officers.

The police said Mr Donkor was a robbery suspect but the locals believe the young businessman was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.

During the disturbances, six persons were injured and sent to the St Theresa’s Hospital, Nkoranza.

One of the injured persons died while receiving treatment and five others are currently on admission responding to treatment.

The police confirmed the death in a statement via which the law enforcement body announced the restoration of law and order in Nkoranza.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
You campaigned for justice for George Floyd; do same for Albert Donkor – Nkoranza South MP to Ghanaians
18.05.2022 | Social News
Calm restored at Nkoranza following youth protest – Police
18.05.2022 | Social News
Head of Akwaanor Royal debunks allegation of removal
18.05.2022 | Social News
Police arrest two persons in Nkoransa Police, youth clash
18.05.2022 | Social News
The laws must deal with attackers of Benya FM – Komenda MCE
18.05.2022 | Social News
Security delegation from Accra land in Nkoranza over murder of Albert Donkor
18.05.2022 | Social News
Nkoranza: Punish officers who allegedly murdered Albert Donkor — CHRI
18.05.2022 | Social News
Six suspects in police cells escape during Nkoranza youth-police clash
18.05.2022 | Social News
Albert Donkor murder: Keep calm; we won't allow any cover-ups – Minister tells angry Nkoranza youth
18.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line