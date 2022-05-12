ModernGhana logo
They can’t be trusted — Kpone Paramount Chief score politicians low marks on integrity

By Isaac Newton, CDA Consult
The Paramount Chief of Kpone Traditional Council has downgraded politicians on the integrity scorecard saying they can’t be trusted.

Nii Tetteh Otu II, therefore, cautions Ghanaians, especially the youth to desist from entrusting their future to the hands of politicians, stressing politicians over the years have not been sincere with the masses.

The Kpone Paramount Chief in an interview monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Kpone said that based on the political history of this country, “most of the promises of politicians whilst in opposition becomes a mirage when they win political power”.

Nii Out II added that the current economic situation in the country was evidence that politicians could not be trusted, saying the youth must take their destiny into their own hands, “work hard, entrepreneurship, and seeking for opportunities in the global world system should be the focus of the youth”.

The Kpone Paramount Chief, said no government in Ghana has performed better than the first president of the First Republic Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s government adding that the leaders after Dr. Nkrumah did not consider the needs of the masses as their priority.

Nii Otu II explained that Ghana has many natural resources which could be exploited to develop the country instead of the overreliance on foreign aid and grants which comes mostly with some unpleasant conditions.

He again blamed the current economic crises in the country on the denomination of the local currency in 2007 and the reliance on foreign goods and services.

He said more cedis would be needed now for one to be able to transact business against the other foreign currencies a situation he said has compelled the government to introduce higher denominations into the economy which have made the local currency valueless against the major foreign currencies.

Nii Otu II again hinted that the government should focus its attention on the local resources to alleviate the plight of the people to gain the support of the masses.

