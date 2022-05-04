No commitment from Akufo-Addo for press freedom; it 's sad – Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has bemoaned the lack of commitment by President Nana Akufo-Addo towards press freedom.

This comes after Ghana dropped 30 places in 2022 World Press Freedom Index. In the ranking, Ghana is now 60th from the 30th position in the last edition.

According to Mr. Sulemana Braimah, the report by the 2022 World Press Freedom is not a surprise to him.

Speaking to TV3 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, during the New Day Programme, he stressed that it is sad the President Akufo-Addo is showing no commitment to guaranteeing the freedom of the press.

“For me, the President so far has not shown anything that demonstrates his commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression. That is quite sad,” Sulemana Braimah shared.

In the 2022 World Press Freedom Index Report, Ghana government has been accused of being intolerant to criticism from the media in the country.

“To protect their jobs and their security, they increasingly resort to self-censorship, as the government shows itself intolerant of criticism,” parts of the report reads.