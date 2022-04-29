National Dance Company to perform in USA

The National Dance Company, a residence theatre group, National Theatre of Ghana has been booked to participate in the Memphis in May International Festival in the USA to promote and celebrate culture, foster economic growth, and enhance international awareness through education.

A 15-Member group of the National Dance Company will leave Ghana from May 2nd to May 9th to join other global theatre groups who are billed to perform at the festival.

According to Nii Ako Tetteh, Head of the Public Affairs Department of the National Theatre, the Memphis in May International Festival hosts the city’s largest events like the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

Speaking to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema on Friday, Nii Tetteh said the festival also produces extensive education, international, and economic programmes for the city.

He said the National Dance Company’s participation and performance in the festival serve as recognition of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and acknowledgment of the pedigree of the dance company.

Nii Tetteh explained that the repertoire of the dance company includes traditional performances from all sixteen regions in Ghana, contemporary dance pieces, dance drama, and dances from all West African countries.

He said the dance company made of dancers, singers, officials, and drummers is hopeful to hit the festival with performances including Bukom, Musu, The King's Dilemma, Araminta, Agro, and Ayiyii among others.

The National Dance Company group over the past 60 years nurtured skillful and professional talented members with experience aiming to entertain audiences all over the world and on every continent.

However, they are mastered in Ghanaian traditional dances and other foreign cultural dances in collaboration with additional theatre groups who are professionals.