Akufo-Addo and his gov’t have failed; they are now clueless — Alex Segbefia

Former Minister of Health under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Alex Segbefia has described President Akufo-Addo’s government as one that is clueless, insisting that it has failed to deliver.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day Programme, Mr. Segbefia says he has no doubt in his mind that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) no longer has ideas on how to make things better for the people of Ghana.

“They have run out of ideas they don’t know what to do,” the former Health Minister shared.

Speaking on the ambition of the government to execute the Agenda 111 hospitals project, Mr. Alex Segbefia said he has not been impressed with the explanation given by the President about the deadline for the completion of the project.

He argued that it would have been in order if at least 20 of the health facilities are already completed and running.

This, in his view, shows government has already failed to deliver on the Agenda 111 project.

“It has already failed in terms of the deadline. The President said 18 months, now he explains 18 months, from the day it starts.

“What is the meaning of, when I start? At least, let us have some 20 or 30 hospitals now running. They are a failure,” Mr. Alex Segbefia emphasised.

As confirmed by President Akufo-Addo himself, government plans to complete all health facilities under the Agenda 111 project before he leaves office in January 2025.