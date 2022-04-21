6,000 deferred: I invested my fees into a business; give me time to pay - KNUST student

One of the 6,000 students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who have been deferred for delayed payment of their fees, has said he invested his into a lucrative business.

He hoped to make profit from the investment and then later pay the fees.

He said he did not know that the management of the university will act swiftly in the manner they did otherwise, he would not have invested the fees into the business.

He pleaded with the management to give him more time to recoup the investment because he cannot go back to his parents for the fees.

“I used the money to do one or two things but I knew I will get profit from it and I will put it back. But I didn’t expect this to be that quick. It is my own fault, I won’t tell my parents,” the student told TV3’s Ibrahim Abubakar in an interview.

The management of the KNUST on Wednesday announced that 6000 students have been deferred for non-payment of their fees.

Public Relations Officer at the KNUST, Dr Norris Bekoe told TV3’s Ibrahim that “over the years we have had challenges of students completing University and then going away with our fees partly because we had not applied the fee policy. So this time around the academic board has decided to apply the fee policy.”

---3news.com