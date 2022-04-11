“Tema schools also need help” — Tema Central MP

“Tema schools also need help,” the Member of Parliament for Tema Central Constituency Mr. Yves Hanson-Nortey has stated and appealed to corporate organizations in Tema to partner with the government to solve some of the challenges educational institutions are facing.

He said the government schools in the constituency were bedevilled with many challenges including infrastructure, computer laboratories, and other learning and teaching materials, as an industrial hub companies need to channel some of their corporate social responsibility budgets to support schools in the Tema Region.

Mr Hanson-Nortey stated during a presentation of 200 dual desks to four public schools in the constituency to help improve the quality of education in the area as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema on Monday.

The beneficiary schools are Community Eight Number Four Primary, Community Eight Number Three Primary, Community Seven Number One Basic, and Community Seven Number Two Primary.

Mr. Hanson-Nortey said it was the first set of some 300 pieces of school furniture he lobbied from the Minister of Education after receiving persistent requests from the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate on the lack of desks for the schools.

“When I first visited the schools, I was perplexed to see that they don’t have furniture, they have leaking roofs, the school infrastructure was built in the 1960s and are yet to see any facelift or renovations,” he lamented.

The Tema Central MP disclosed that he has started an initiative to equip the nine public basic schools in the constituency with computer laboratories adding that one had already been completed.

The former Tema Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive said this was aimed at providing them with the needed equipment to allow them to learn and practice Information Communication Technology (ICT) to build their interest in technological studies.

Mr. Hanson-Nortey appealed to the Education Directorate and beneficiary schools to have a good maintenance culture to preserve the desks presented for their intended purpose to be fully derived.

Mrs. Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, on her part thanked the MP for responding positively to their request as the desk would go a long way to help the children in the communities to sit and learn while in school.