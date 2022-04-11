ITEC programme to aid digitization process - Bishop Titi-Ofei

11.04.2022 LISTEN

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, Founder of Accra Business School(ABS), has announced a new programme, Information Technology Education Centre (ITEC), which he says will equip learners with modernised computer skills to make them adapt to recent digitization trends.

According to Bishop Titi-Ofei, the programme was a diversification from the school’s discipline which would take effect from September 2022 where three degree/postgraduate courses in Computer Science would be offered from the Institute of Technology Carlow in Ireland.

He said this during the school's 12th congregation, where 329 students were awarded various degrees including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Science Accounting and Finance, Bachelor of Science Administration as well as UK Level 6 and 7 Extended Diploma.

"We decided to collaborate with the Institute of Technology Carlow in Ireland to launch these three powerful Computer Science programmes.

"The programme is aimed at assisting the government to grow the digital economy of the country and we believe that for our digital initiative to become successful we need well educated IT personnel.

"This is another strategic aspect of our strategy to strengthen the international credentials of ABS by enabling Ghanaian students to secure globally recognised degrees from the UK, Ireland, among others," Bishop Titi-Ofei said.

He also urged graduates at the 12th congregation to go out there and be good ambassadors of the school and also take advantage of the new digitization trends being instituted by the government.

ABS is a prestigious Christian Business School accredited to offer a range of globally recognised postgraduate and professional programmes in Christ-centred scholarly environments that integrate faith and learning.