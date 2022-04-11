ModernGhana logo
April 15th and 18th declared public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ministry of Interior has announced April 15 th and 18 th will be observed as statutory public holidays in the country.

The declarations of the holidays are to allow Christians to celebrate Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The two days are marked annually by Christians all over the world including Ghana.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 15th April, 2022 and Monday, 18th April, 2022 which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a press release from the Ministry of Interior signed by Minister Ambrose Dery has said.

Christians around the world will observe the days as the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

