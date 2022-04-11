ModernGhana logo
Oliver Barker-Vormawor to speak on his arrest, treason charges today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
11.04.2022 LISTEN

FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is set to speak on his arrest and treason felony charges today, Monday, April 11, 2022.

The activist with a huge following was arrested two months ago at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) when he arrived from a trip abroad.

The arrest followed his comments on Facebook where he indicated that he would stage a coup in the country should the Parliament of Ghana give approval to the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

After spending weeks in Police custody, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was finally granted bail last month.

In a post on his social media page today, he has disclosed that he will deliver his first public statement on his arrest later tonight.

“Today Monday 11 April at 7:30pm, I will be delivering my first public statement regarding my arrest for Treason Felony.

“It will be exactly two months after I was arrested.

“The statement will be streamed live on @Ghfixthecountry and on our FB & YouTube pages,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor has announced.

