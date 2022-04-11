ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bolga: Big Boss gets GHS5.5million new dormitory block

By Akayeti Emmenuel || Contributor
Education Handing over the keys of the facility to the Upper East Regional Minister Stehen Yakubu at Big Boss
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Handing over the keys of the facility to the Upper East Regional Minister Stehen Yakubu at Big Boss

A 10 bedroom dormitory with its ancillary facilities has been completed and handed over to the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss).

The facility which took two years to complete was constructed by Abera Construction Limited, at a total cost of 5.5 million Ghana cedis.

Receiving the keys to the facility, the Headmaster of Big Boss in charge of administration, Cletus Zoot said the facility has come at a good time to help solve the accommodation challenges of the school.

He added that battling the huge number associated with the double-track system, it will help ease the pressure. The facility he stated, has the capacity of accommodating 600 students. He added that the school had already taken delivery of 300 bunk beds.

Mr. Zoot said the school which takes about 1,000 fresh students had received 700 students from the ongoing computerised placement. He, therefore, appealed for a fence wall around the school to help block intruders and criminals.

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu who performed the official handing over, charge the school to return to its days of excellent academic performance.

4102022123020-j5fqi7t2g0-vlcsnap-2022-04-09-15h22m01s042

4102022123020-qulxoba442-vlcsnap-2022-04-10-06h01m24s019

More Education
ModernGhana Links
'No uniforms for teachers, we can't even afford it' – GES reacts to social media images
11.04.2022 | Education
Free SHS is surest way of adding value to our economy — Akufo-Addo
11.04.2022 | Education
Dorsons school marks Hosanna as prelude to 2022 Easter
09.04.2022 | Education
Former TOR PRO rewards Two Star Basic School students
08.04.2022 | Education
Non-teaching staff in Colleges of Education declare indefinite strike from April 11
07.04.2022 | Education
'Stop the wild allegations and show proof' – WAEC challenges private schools over BECE marking
06.04.2022 | Education
BlueCrest University College Ghana announces new Dean of Academics
06.04.2022 | Education
Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash appointed new Rector of BlueCrest University College Ghana
06.04.2022 | Education
Agona West Municipal Assembly support schools with furniture
06.04.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line