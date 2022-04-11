Bolga: Big Boss gets GHS5.5million new dormitory block

A 10 bedroom dormitory with its ancillary facilities has been completed and handed over to the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss).

The facility which took two years to complete was constructed by Abera Construction Limited, at a total cost of 5.5 million Ghana cedis.

Receiving the keys to the facility, the Headmaster of Big Boss in charge of administration, Cletus Zoot said the facility has come at a good time to help solve the accommodation challenges of the school.

He added that battling the huge number associated with the double-track system, it will help ease the pressure. The facility he stated, has the capacity of accommodating 600 students. He added that the school had already taken delivery of 300 bunk beds.

Mr. Zoot said the school which takes about 1,000 fresh students had received 700 students from the ongoing computerised placement. He, therefore, appealed for a fence wall around the school to help block intruders and criminals.

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu who performed the official handing over, charge the school to return to its days of excellent academic performance.