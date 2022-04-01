ModernGhana logo
KNUST: Faculty of Built Environment, GRASAG launches Environmental Planning Challenge

By Christopher Sam II Contributor
In an effort to promote environmental sustainability and achieve Goal 12 of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Faculty of Built Environment Student Society at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has launched its first Environmental Planning Challenge in collaboration with the Faculty of Built Environment and Graduate Student Association.

The program was launched on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the College of Art and Built Environment Conference Room.

The Programme aims to “encourage green and aesthetic landscape designs in the Ghanaian society”, says Akwasi Acheampong-Bonsu, President of the Faculty of Built Environment Student Society.

Present to grace the occasion were Dr. Stephen Appiah Takyi, a lecturer at the Department of Planning; Dr Martin Larbi, Dr. Engr. Kwabena Abrokwa Gyimah both lecturers of the Department of Architecture, Wofa Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, President of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana, KNUST and and representatives from various student societies within the faculty.

In a related development, Mr. Richard Ellimah, a Programme Specialist, Development Minerals at the United Nations Development Programme, has urged KNUST's Department of Planning to consider establishing a Centre for Climate Change to promote environmental sustainability and research.

