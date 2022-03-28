Church of Pentecost admonishes Christians to seek God's authority

Christians have been advised to exercise God's authority through prayer by making their request known to Him; Elder Benjamin Ameyaw, of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Michel Camp has stated.

He said God is the source of authority and there is always an attitude when it comes to prayer.

Speaking in a sermon at the English Assembly of the Church of Pentecost in the Ashaiman Lebanon District, he noted that, the attitude of a Christian is key as it determines one’s success.

He said Christians have been given authority by God hence, it has been left for them to command and get their heart desires archived through the right prayer.

"Anytime you pray, the attitude of authority must exist by specifically asking God your requests and He will answer you," he added.

He charged all Christians to rise up and begin to execute things through the authority given them by God.