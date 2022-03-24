'Ghost workers will be eliminated from gov’t payroll by end of 2022' – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that efforts are underway to eliminate all ghost names from the government payroll by the end of December 2022.

The move which is part of expenditure cutting measures of the government to address the current economic hardships was announced by the Minister in charge of Finance at a press briefing on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

“Government will conclude ongoing measures to eliminate “ghost” workers from the Government payroll by end December 2022,” Ken Ofori-Atta told the press.

Amongst other measures taken, government has resolved to cut the fuel coupon allocations to all political appointees by 50%.

“These times call for very efficient use of energy resources. In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April 2022,” Ken Ofori-Atta shared.

In addition, government has with immediate effect imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year.

"This will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives. We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period."

Government has also decided to prioritise ongoing public projects over new ones.

This is to enhance the efficient use of limited public funds over the period by finishing ongoing or stalled but approved projects.