Store enough water — Ghana Water warns as Weija plant shuts down

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced the temporary shutdown of the Weija Water Treatment Plant from Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

This follows a request by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to carry out expansion works at one of the stations that powers the Weija Raw Water Pumping Station.

Consumers within the supplying areas have, therefore, been advised to store enough water ahead of the planned shutdown.

“Customers are also to note that water production and supply will resume as soon as work by ECG is completed.

“Affected areas: Kasoa, Weija, Mallam Junction, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Glefe, Odorkor, Mataheko, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Akweteyman, Abeka-Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Tesano, Achimota, Accra Central business district, parts of Ministries and surrounding areas.

“The inconvenience this may cause is deeply regretted.”

—3news.com