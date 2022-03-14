It's unwise to to sleep with a menstruating woman, they shouldn't even cook — Ajagurajah to men

Odeefuo Kwabena Asiamah has said those who say it normal to have sex with a woman during her menses are persons who lack spiritual insight.

Ajagurajah as he affectionately called posited that, the menses of women has powers that can be used for spiritual purposes.

The founder and leader of Ajagurajah Movement averred that, "No matter how a god is, if a woman washes her menses, pours it unto the shrine of that god, it shall vanish. It's the most dangerous thing on earth. One thing that when God blesses, it can bring you down is the menses of a woman".

According to him, one thing that most people must be careful about is to allow a woman in her menses lay her hand and pray for them.

"Even your son that you've given birth to, if you menstruate, don't cook for him to eat," he counseled women.

To affirm his position, Odeefuɔ Asiamah quoted Leviticus 19-24 which says, "When a woman has her regular flow of blood, the impurity of her monthly period will last seven days, and anyone who touches her will be unclean till evening.

“Anything she lies on during her period will be unclean, and anything she sits on will be unclean. Anyone who touches her bed will be unclean; they must wash their clothes and bathe with water, and they will be unclean till evening. Anyone who touches anything she sits on will be unclean; they must wash their clothes and bathe with water, and they will be unclean till evening.

"Whether it is the bed or anything she was sitting on, when anyone touches it, they will be unclean till evening. If a man has sexual relations with her and her monthly flow touches him, he will be unclean for seven days; any bed he lies on will be unclean".

To this, he stressed that, if touching a woman in her menses makes one unclean how about having sexual intercourse with her? He admonished men to never under any circumstance have sexual intercourse with any woman who is menstruating.

"Having an affair with a menstruating woman debased one's spiritual strength and not a good thing to do". Expatiating on this further, Ajagurajah referenced another story from in the Bible in Mark 5 verse 25-34 which says, "And a certain woman, which had an issue of blood twelve years, And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse,

"When she had heard of Jesus, came in the press behind, and touched his garment. For she said, If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole. And straightway the fountain of her blood was dried up; and she felt in her body that she was healed of that plague.

"And Jesus, immediately knowing in himself that virtue had gone out of him, turned him about in the press, and said, Who touched my clothes?"

To expound on this, Odeefuɔ Kwabena Asiamah said, when the woman who had been bleeding for twelve years touched the clothes of Christ Jesus, He immediately realised that his energy has been drained and questioned who did that?

According to him, Jesus Christ example should tell all men to keep their distance from women who are menstruating.

"Keep your distance and when she is clean after seven days, you can patch with her and everything shall be fine with you. Menses of women can spiritually bring one down," he emphasised.