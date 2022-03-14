Hello FM Journalist urge colleagues to observe professional ethics

Sampson Kwame Nyamekye

In his quest to ensure that journalists in the country discharge their duties in a peaceful manner for the rapid socio-economic development of the country, General Manager of a Kumasi-based privately-owned radio station Hello Fm, Mr. Sampson Kwame Nyamekye has advised members of the inky fraternity to observe the rules that govern their profession.

Speaking to the ModernGhana correspondent King Amoah in an interview in Kumasi, the General Manager observed that journalism is a noble profession.

Mr Nyamekye noted that in order for journalists to protect the dignity of the profession they should remain neutral at all times and publish the news as it is.

The General Manager expressed worry that many journalists in the newsrooms refuse to seek advice from their seniors or colleagues before putting out their works.

According to him, that mistake has landed many journalists in trouble and others exposed to attacks.

Praising journalists about the roles they have been playing to shape society, Mr Nyamekye made a passionate appeal to the National Media Commission (NMC) as a regulatory body of the media to organize regular workshops for the journalists to build their capacity.

He also urged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to also engage journalists in periodic workshops and seminars to enable them to become abreast with the ethics of the profession.

Mr Nyamekye urged owners of media outfits to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to organize periodic seminars for their staff to enhance their output.

He said when such initiative is taken seriously and implemented, it would go a long way to not only boost the working standards of workers help the companies to archive their targets.

He further media owners to properly remunerate journalists as their current pay is nothing to write home about.