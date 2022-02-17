ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Schools cannot be changed except there is an error – Ghana TVET to 2021 BECE Candidates

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Education Schools cannot be changed except there is an error – Ghana TVET to 2021 BECE Candidates
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has announced that 2021 BECE Candidates will not have the chance to change schools unless there is an error that needs to be verified.

As part of measures to ensure a smooth placement this year, the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat has made available the choices of schools selected by the 2021 BECE Candidates both online and USSD messaging for verification and confirmation.

In a press release from Ghana TVET, it has disclosed that parents, candidates, and teachers are to note that a bulk message of the schools selected will be sent via the contact numbers provided by candidates during the school selection.

The verification and confirmation commenced on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, and ends on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The release warns that candidates should be cautious during the selection process because there would be no chance to change school except there is an error.

“Candidates should note that this is not a new process of school selection and therefore schools cannot be changed except there is an error that needs to be rectified,” a statement signed by Mawusi Nudekor Awity who is Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service has said.

Parents and candidates can dial *899*88# and follow the instructions to verify choices made via USSD.

In addition, the online portal option can also be accessed via https:/lcsspsverify.com.

Find more from the Ghana TVET press release below:

217202243359-wcrevihuto-5f5775c7-a587-4f35-bbc8-b3c7ac426cf7

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Education
ModernGhana Links
It's not the duty of MoE to appoint headteachers – NAGRAT President
17.02.2022 | Education
NAGRAT gives government two weeks ultimatum to restore salaries of teachers whose names were deleted from payroll
17.02.2022 | Education
NAGRAT rejects plan by Education Ministry to appoint headmasters, says that function is for GES
17.02.2022 | Education
Gov’t-UTAG-NLC meeting: Clement Apaak recuses himself
17.02.2022 | Education
UTAG Strike: Parliament's Education Committee to meet UTAG
16.02.2022 | Education
Bleaching among school children worrying – Education Minister
16.02.2022 | Education
UTAG strike: Show concern to student welfare on campus - UENR SRC president to colleagues
16.02.2022 | Education
UTAG NEC would still have to communicate resumption of lectures — UCC UTAG President
16.02.2022 | Education
GES to begin BECE 2021 school selection verification today
16.02.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line