Schools cannot be changed except there is an error – Ghana TVET to 2021 BECE Candidates

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has announced that 2021 BECE Candidates will not have the chance to change schools unless there is an error that needs to be verified.

As part of measures to ensure a smooth placement this year, the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat has made available the choices of schools selected by the 2021 BECE Candidates both online and USSD messaging for verification and confirmation.

In a press release from Ghana TVET, it has disclosed that parents, candidates, and teachers are to note that a bulk message of the schools selected will be sent via the contact numbers provided by candidates during the school selection.

The verification and confirmation commenced on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, and ends on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The release warns that candidates should be cautious during the selection process because there would be no chance to change school except there is an error.

“Candidates should note that this is not a new process of school selection and therefore schools cannot be changed except there is an error that needs to be rectified,” a statement signed by Mawusi Nudekor Awity who is Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service has said.

Parents and candidates can dial *899*88# and follow the instructions to verify choices made via USSD.

In addition, the online portal option can also be accessed via https:/lcsspsverify.com.

Find more from the Ghana TVET press release below: