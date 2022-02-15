Opoku Ware School shaped me — Dr. Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said as a Minister for Food and Agriculture and a very staunch Catholic member, all his works are guided by ethics he learnt from Opoku Ware.

He noted that those who have had the privilege to go through the school are not only impacting academic excellence but also good morals and ethics through religious service.

Speaking at the 70th Anniversary official launch of Opoku Ware School, he stated, “I left here at the age of nineteen (19) for further studies at the University of Ghana, and Cambridge University in England, but I feel that, of all the institutions including St Joseph's Primary School in Ashanti new town where I started my education, none of these institutions have added such significant value in my life than Opoku Ware School.”

Dr. Akoto noted that he owes it to support the school and to wish it well.

He posited that 70 years of excellence by the school is not an easy achievement, and of course.

According to him, there might be other schools before Owass but the influence that the institution has had on the history of this nation is unparalleled.

Dr. Akoto ended his speech with a chant of Opoku Ware three times.