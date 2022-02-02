Gov’t holds second townhall meeting on e-levy in Sekondi today

The government will today, February 2, 2022, hold a town hall meeting in Sekondi-Takoradi to have discussions on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Months after the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta announced plans by the government to implement the levy, many Ghanaians have still not come to terms with the levy.

As a part of efforts to explain to the Ghanaian people why the country needs the e-levy, government on Thursday, January 27, held the first town hall meeting to discuss the levy.

Subsequently, the Finance Minister proceeded to meet with the Minority in Parliament but was rejected despite a reduction in the rate from 1.75% to 1.50%.

Today, government is taken the town hall meeting train on the E-Levy to Sekondi Takoradi as it pushes to have the levy accepted by Ghanaians and approved by Parliament.

At the event scheduled later in the day, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Central Region Minister Justina Marigold Assan are billed to speak to issues relating to the levy.

Western Regional Minister Kwabenya Otchere Darko-Mensah as well as MP for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer will also have the chance to speak at the event.

Sources report that today’s town hall meeting on the e-levy will not be the last to be held by the government.