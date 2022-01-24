ModernGhana logo
Explosion: ACP Kwesi Ofori spoke too early — Security Analyst

A Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has said the Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, rushed in speaking to the media on the explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region on Thursday January 20.

Dr Bonaa said on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday January 5 with host Alfred Ocansey that the Police jumped ahead of themselves.

“The police jumped ahead of themselves and even declared the place a crime scene that has not even been cordoned off. This is the same place we allowed the Vice President to go, it could have been disastrous,” he said.

-3news.com

