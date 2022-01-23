ModernGhana logo
Ghana Chamber of Mines extend condolences to victims of Appiatse explosion

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana Chamber of Mines extend condolences to victims of Appiatse explosion
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Ghana Chamber of Mines has extended its condolences to the victims and families of the Appiatse explosion.

The people of Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region last Thursday were thrown into a state of mourning when a truck carrying explosive materials for a mining company crashed with a motorbike, resulting in the deadly explosion.

Having learned of the tragic event, the Ghana Chamber of Mines has through a statement wishes victims well.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and assure them of our support during this difficult period. The immediate priority is to provide relief to the families of the deceased as well as cater for the needs of the injured and the people in the community,” Mr. Eric Asubonteng, President of the mining Chamber notes in the statement.

He adds, “We should make every effort to prevent such unfortunate accidents in the future.”

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has commended the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, Minerals Commission, and mining companies for the timely intervention in providing support for the victims.

Below is the statement released by the Chamber:

123202223637-swnaqecp5k-858724d3-8cf9-4308-92fe-c3c6673a3fe9

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
TOP STORIES

