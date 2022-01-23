Appiatse Explosion: Wassa Fiase Traditional Council grateful to Ghanaians for show of love and compassion

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council (WFTC), has expressed appreciation to all Ghanaians for their show of love and compassion following the road collision involving explosive laden truck and a motorcycle at Appiatse, a sub-division within Beppoh of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area.

A statement issued and signed by its Registrar, Mr. Seth Opoku and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) commended the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO) and the security agencies for their swift response and humanitarian services, which minimized the impact of the deadly explosion.

It also applauded health workers of the various hospitals for the medical services rendered to the injured.

“The Council is overwhelmed with the compassionate messages, financial support and relief items from the Government, Statesmen, Political institutions, neighboring Traditional Authorities, Faith Based Organizations, NGOs and other private individuals “, the statement said.

However, the statement implored the Government to probe the cause of the explosion and ensure that those found culpable faced the full rigorous of the law without fear or favor.

“Nananom at this trying and difficult moments commiserate with Beppohene and Appiatseman in general and fervently pray for a speedy recovery to the injured persons”, the statement said.

The statement said the Council was organizing itself to visit the scene and hold interactions with the townsfolk as well as the injured.

GNA