ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Military High Command strips Speaker Bagbin of military bodyguards

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagin
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagin
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Military High Command of Ghana has stripped the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin of his military bodyguards.

The guards according to a letter issued by the Ghana Armed Forces were assigned to the Speaker without the proper procedure.

“The under-named military personnel were attached to the Office of the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure,” part of the Ghana Armed Forces letter signed by NP Andoh, Major General Chief of Staff of GAF has said.

The officers withdrawn include WOI Jafaru Buniwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, and Sgt Bonney Prince.

The Ghana Armed Forces further indicate in the letter that the right procedures will now be initiated to assign new military bodyguards.

“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 whiles efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter sent to Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has said.

Find a copy of the letter below:

1152022124946-0g730m4yxs-246f6fb3-f4ba-45a4-9e57-fc3af940886b

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Don’t invest or trade with Tizaa Ghana Fund; they are not licensed – SEC warn Ghanaians
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s economy downgraded due to overall risk and lost of confidence — Prof. Gatsi
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Senyo Hosi proposes 7D reforms to avoid impending death of 1992 Constitution
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Corruption has become the currency of Ghana's democracy – Senyo Hosi
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Annoh-Dompreh advocates for Bawumia and Allan to lead NPP into 2024 general elections
14.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana will re-open consulate in Hungary – Akufo-Addo declares
14.01.2022 | Headlines
Plug all National Switches into PAPSS to ensure speedy adoption, roll-out — Bawumia to African Central banks
14.01.2022 | Headlines
‘It's barbaric’ — NDC Greater Accra condemns attack on Radio Ada
14.01.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia's technical skills, political insight helped us solve a big problem - Former President of Africa Development Bank
14.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line