I'm jealous of Ghana's digitisation drive, Nigeria now copying from Ghana — Ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria commends Bawumia

Ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria & Former Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi Lamido has commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his digitisation drive in the country.

He said Ghana has leapfrogged and run faster than Nigeria in the development of financial technology (Fintech).

According to him, Nigeria is modelling Ghana's enviable example.

Mohammed Sanusi Lamido stated, "Your Excellency, I have heard so many good things about your work in Ghana. Your digital work I am aware of because I happen to be on the global board of MTN and we have an operating office in Ghana so we get reports in Johannesburg on what is happening in different countries. So we do know what is happening in the digital space, Fintechs and so on within Ghana.

"I must say that I am jealous because the Bank of Ghana has gotten ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Fintech and others. We all started with banking modules, but I think you quickly realised it was limited and you broke off. But I am happy the central bank of Nigeria is on now, the roles are being reversed and we are now copying from Ghana.

"I’m sure that [Ghana’s digitalisation drive] was largely due to your input and experience from central banking and regulation of digital payments."

