ECG moves district office from Somanya to Juapong

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has relocated its District Office from Somanya to Juapong due to serious security threats against its Staff in parts of Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities.

The newly opened Juapong office now the ECG District Headquarters would serve parts of the seven political districts: Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, Ho West, North Tongu, Shai Osudoku, and Okere.

Mr Emmanuel Akinie, ECG Tema Regional General Manager, announced at a press conference in Tema and noted that the ECG Krobo District has accordingly been closed with effect from December 01, 2021.

He said the new District office at Juapong is also located within the former ECG Krobo District, explaining that ECG regions and districts were not coterminous with political districts and political regions.

He said the Tema ECG Regional Office decided to close down the office to protect the lives of staff and the Company's property; “owing to the very serious security threats against the ECG Staff in parts of Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities.

Mr Akinie said the reliability of the power supply in that enclave will be dependent on the availability of full Police escort for ECG's engineers to attend to power supply challenges.

The Tema Regional ECG General Manager said due to the recent demonstrations and threats on the lives of the staff responsible for operating and maintaining the electricity distribution networks, ECG was unable to continue full operations in the affected areas.

He emphasised that Management could not risk the lives of any of its hardworking staff in such an unsafe environment.

He however gave the assurance that ECG would continue to provide quality, safe and reliable electricity services to the other parts of the ECG district where the security of Staff and installations were guaranteed.

Mr Akinie noted that the ECG had officially requested the Inspector General of Police and all National Security Agencies to provide adequate security for all Staff of the Company and all its installations and facilities within the affected enclave.

