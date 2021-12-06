Mali confers highest award on Ghana’s National Security Coordinator

The Government of Mali, through its Embassy in Ghana, on December 2 conferred a higher national award on Maj. Gen. Francis Adu-Amanfoh (rtd), National Security Coordinator of Ghana.

The award was given to Maj. Gen. Adu-Amanfoh in recognition for his services rendered to Mali during his time as Ghana's Ambassador to the country- a position he held until his appointment as National Security Coordinator of Ghana.

On receiving the award, he expressed his gratitude to the government of Mali.

Maj. Gen. Adu-Amanfoh (rtd), affectionately known as “General”, served in diverse Command and Staff leadership positions in the Ghana Armed Forces for 37 years.

He spearheaded the reorganisation of Ghana's Military Intelligence and the establishment of the Department of Defence Intelligence of the Ghana Armed Forces, and was appointed its first Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI).

He also spearheaded the reorganisation of the Army Corps of Engineers and the establishment of 48 Engineer Regiment, and was appointed its first Commanding Officer.

Maj. Gen. Adu-Amanfoh (rtd) further led the establishment of the Directorate of Army Peacekeeping Operations at the Ghana Army Headquarters and was appointed its first Director, and also fronted the establishment of the Department of Plans and Development of the Ghana Armed Forces and was appointed its first Director of Plans.

The “General” has also held many high-level international appointments including Senior Planning Officer at the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, and a Military Adviser to Ghana's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York, USA.

He served as Ghana's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Liberia from 2006-2009. Prior to his appointment as National Security Coordinator, he was the resident Ambassador of Ghana to the Republic of Mali, with concurrent accreditation to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.