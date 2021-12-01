ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The Ghanaian woman with two vaginas penned down her story

By Elizabeth Amoaa
Social News The Ghanaian woman with two vaginas penned down her story
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

There is a saying that goes ''turn your wounds into wisdom''. It is said our life pains and challenges serve as self-transformation and an opportunity to become a better person.

This is the story of a Ghanaian woman who resides in the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth Amoaa's story has always made headlines since she came out to share her story of being born with two wombs, two cervixes and two vagina canals. This is a rare congenital uterine anomaly known as Uterus Didelphys.

Elizabeth happens to be the first black woman to share her story globally.

Her story has been published on major international media platforms in over hundred countries globally.

Elizabeth Amoaa is now a published author. She has written her autobiography.

Elizabeth Amoaa's book The Unspoken Identity: The Woman with Two Vaginas is available to buy from Amazon Worldwide, Barnes and Noble books outlets, Waterstones shops and online, WHSmith, Book Depository and most major online retailers.

The book aims to encourage other women and young girls to seek early diagnosis and appropriate treatment for their gynaecological disorders.

The Unspoken Identity: The Woman with Two Vaginas talks about Elizabeth's journey in discovering her rare congenital abnormality and other reproductive health disorders she suffers with.

Elizabeth is the founder of Speciallady Awareness and a woman reproductive health advocate. She has previously received award nominations due to her philanthropy and her advocacy in gynaecological conditions and menstrual poverty. She has experienced a history of medical uncertainties which have resulted in multiple surgeries and complications.

Hence, she decided to use her story to raise awareness on gynaecological conditions by establishing her charity Speciallady Awareness.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
IGP personally arrests V8 driver with fake number plate and careless driving at Nsutam
01.12.2021 | Social News
Court gives Lighthouse Chapel International permission to amend statement of Defence, counterclaims  
01.12.2021 | Social News
2nd bi-annual tracking meeting on implementation of adolescent pregnancy strategy held
01.12.2021 | Social News
Venture Capital Scandal: Come formally with an application to invoke Section 35 of the Court Act — Court to State Attorney
01.12.2021 | Social News
One confirmed dead in youth, Police clash at Kotobabi Market
01.12.2021 | Social News
Ghana must seriously think about land allocation, utilization — Kwesi Pratt Jnr
01.12.2021 | Social News
Court adjourns coup trial over accused person's ailment
01.12.2021 | Social News
Curfew in Bawku reviewed from 6pm to 6am
01.12.2021 | Social News
Police chases clearing agent for defrauding Finland-based Ghanaian
01.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line