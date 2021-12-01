ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.12.2021 Headlines

2022 Budget approval illegal, unparliamentary; Joe Wise faulting Bagbin is high dishonesty — JOY

Jacob Osei YeboahJacob Osei Yeboah
01.12.2021 LISTEN

Independent presidential candidate in the 2012 and 2016 general elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah popularly known as JOY, has described yesterday's budget approved by the Majority as "illegal and unparliamentary."

In a short statement on his social media handles, Mr. Osei Yeboah wondere why the Majority cannot “eat the humble pie and negotiate with NDC MPs to agree for common good.”

He stated, “It is pity Joe Wise faulted the Speaker Alban Bagbin in such high dishonesty. Partisanship precludes the gumption but not such a high level.”

The two-time Independent Candidate attempting to explain 104 (1) pointed that “The word At Least half in Maths inequality equation means either Half itself or any number more than half. so at least 2 means 2, 3, 4.....”

Quoting Parliament’s Standing Order 109 (3), he argued that the First Deputy Speaker who sat in as Speaker cannot vote.

“In this case, the vote for the 2022 budget is still 137:137. The constitution 104(3) says in such equal votes, the budget is considered rejected.

“If NDC cannot reject, then the NPP cannot approve. The circumstance is the same 137. They need to agree to approve the budget per the constitution. That is what Ghana needs,” he noted.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Go out and dress properly — Minority orders Agric Minister out of Parliament
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Budget approval: NDC and Adwoa Safo’s PA engage in ‘It’s her-It’s not her’ tug-of-war
01.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget fight: Richard Sky in Supreme Court to challenge Bagbin, Joe Wise decisions
01.12.2021 | Headlines
10 BOST workers to be sacked over fuel adulteration
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Omicron variant strikes Ghana, first case recorded
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Minority investigates impersonation of Adwoa Safo in 2022 budget approval
01.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget brouhaha: Cooperation has suffered and will continue to suffer — Minority Leader
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Akuapem Poloo returns to prison, court dismisses appeal
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Peace Council to fighting Bawku factions to cease fire
01.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line