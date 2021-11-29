NAPO honoured as King of Education in Ghana

29.11.2021 LISTEN

The Ashanti Association of Past Executives and Coordinators (APEC) has honoured the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his outstanding role in championing the development of education in the Ashanti region and Ghana.

He was awarded, the ‘Educational Icon of Ashanti’ with a plague, a citation and dressed with an African traditional cloth, Kente to symbolize ‘King of Education’.

The honorary event took place during the maiden edition of the Ashanti APEC Excellence Awards, held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

The awards were aimed at recognizing individuals whose lives and contributions have had positive impacts on individuals and society as a whole.

The event, under the theme “Celebrating Educational Inspiration and Leadership; Igniting Service to Ashanti and Ghana” was well attended by Members of Parliaments (MPs), MMDCEs, government officials, APEC members, students and the general public.

In a citation, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region, was honoured for “the conspicuous gallantry and tenacity at the face of numerous challenges encountered in line of duty as the Minister of Education for the last four years.

“Your achievements of establishing Free-SHS, Teachers and nurses Trainees allowances, Colleges of Education now running a 4-year bachelor of education programme; restored allowances also paid to Arabic and Islamic instructors under the national volunteer service program, teacher recruitment, etc.,” the citation read.

The citation concluded, “we acknowledged your impact and the differences you made in the education sector and confer on you this citation on this day; 27th November, 2021.”

In his appreciation speech, Dr. Hon Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, humbly thanked the executives and organizers of the event for the honour done him by recognizing his efforts.

He admitted that the award has put pressure on him to do more at his new office, Energy Ministry.

“We work in public service to add value to public service not necessarily to seek recognition. We receive recognition from local, national and international bodies but when you start receiving recognition from those you are striving so much for, it means that whatever we are doing, people are watching and that we should set good examples and be mentors to the future,” he humbly stated.

On APEC, NAPO commended the executives for such an event and believed their roles of training and mentorship will continue to guide students and help them realize their hidden potentials.

“It is my hope and prayer that you continue in this direction and help build the nation of confidence, with the right attitudes to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” NAPO added.

He used the occasion to advise leaders to work hard without expecting an award or recognition, be truthful, honest, love team work and collaboration and that “will surely determine how successful one becomes and successes are crowned with recognitions and awards”.

The Ashanti Association of Past Executives and Coordinators (APEC) is a KNUST based nongovernmental organization that gives free training, mentorship and counselling to students to help them realize their potentials.