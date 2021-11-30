Over 500,000 cocoa farmers to boycott 2021 Farmers Day celebration

30.11.2021 LISTEN

Aggrieved cocoa farmers have assumed a shocking twist as they vowed to stage a massive protest against this year's National Farmers Day celebration on 3rd December 2021, official spokesperson for the farmers has disclosed.

According to the farmers, government has failed to address their welfare and measures to ensure the smooth implementation of Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme.

Addressing the media by the National President for Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA), Mr Stephenson Anane Boateng at Kumasi, he said they have notified government and COCOBOD officials about their concerns but all fell on deaf ears.

Boateng said, they will suspend selling of their farm produce on the various markets across the country from 1st to 30th December 2021 in protest of their demands.

He added that farmers will continue to express their displeasure until their problems are solved.