2022 budget: Greater Accra contributing almost 90% of Ghana’s domestic tax – Ofori-Atta

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has announced that the Greater Accra Region is contributing almost 90% of the country’s domestic tax revenue.

The Finance Minister made this revelation on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, while delivering the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Amongst the many issues raised and said to be affecting development, Ken Ofori-Atta said enough is not being accrued from domestic revenue mobilisation.

Unlike the Greater Accra Region that is contributing a chunk of Ghana’s domestic revenue, the numbers from the other regions are nothing to write home about.

The Ashanti and Western Regions put together only contribute close to 3% of domestic taxes.

Ken Ofori-Attah added, “Interestingly out of the total population of 30.8 million, only 2,364,386 persons are bearing the burden of the entire population as taxpayers as of August 2021.”

With Ghana needing more revenue especially from domestic taxes, the Finance Minister called on all Ghanaians to endeavour to pay taxes to give government the revenue to fuel the development of the country.

